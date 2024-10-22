QuantumScape (QS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect QuantumScape to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,890.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $1,063,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,923.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,890.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

