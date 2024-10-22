QuantumScape (QS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect QuantumScape to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
NYSE:QS opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 4.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QS
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,890.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $1,063,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,923.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,890.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.