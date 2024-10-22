Raymond James & Associates Acquires 17,208 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $67,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

