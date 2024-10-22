Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Teradyne worth $66,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,600,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,740.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 0.1 %

TER stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.