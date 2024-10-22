Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.68% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $63,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

