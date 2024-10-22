Raymond James & Associates Has $64.08 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rollins were worth $64,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

