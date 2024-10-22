Raymond James & Associates Has $65.77 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $65,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IT stock opened at $531.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $535.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
