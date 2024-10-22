Raymond James & Associates Has $65.77 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $65,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $531.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $535.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

