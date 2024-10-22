Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.59% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $50,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.