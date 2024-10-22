Raymond James & Associates Purchases 125,616 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.81% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $55,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

