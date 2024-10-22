Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,650 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $58,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $320.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.37 and its 200 day moving average is $297.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

