Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of RF opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

