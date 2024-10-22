Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

RF opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

