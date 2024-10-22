Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.18.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

