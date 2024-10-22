Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $290.50 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $303.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.39.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

About Willis Towers Watson Public



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

