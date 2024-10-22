Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,905 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0 %

LSCC opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.