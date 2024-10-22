Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

