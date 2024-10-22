Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

