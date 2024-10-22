Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 102.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 194.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

