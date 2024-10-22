Reviewing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sotherly Hotels and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and One Liberty Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million 0.13 $3.94 million ($0.21) -5.48 One Liberty Properties $90.65 million 6.42 $29.61 million $1.51 18.07

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.2%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Sotherly Hotels pays out -247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 119.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sotherly Hotels is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 1.88% 6.82% 0.84% One Liberty Properties 36.11% 10.58% 4.26%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

