Reviewing Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) & Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aeroports de Paris and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A Saker Aviation Services 22.18% 37.15% 29.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Aeroports de Paris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeroports de Paris 0 0 0 0 N/A Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeroports de Paris and Saker Aviation Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A $3.66 32.78 Saker Aviation Services $8.84 million 1.19 $2.45 million $2.02 5.25

Saker Aviation Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aeroports de Paris. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeroports de Paris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saker Aviation Services beats Aeroports de Paris on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeroports de Paris



Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services. The Retail and Services segment engages in the retail activities, including bars, restaurants, banks, car rentals, and retails shops, as well as leases space for terminals, advertising, restaurant, and car park services. This segment also engages in the production and supply of heat, drinking water, and access to the chilled distribution networks. The Real Estate segment engages in the construction, commercialization, and lease management of office buildings, logistic buildings, and freight terminals; and provides property leasing services for airport terminals, as well as rents serviced land. The International and Airport Developments segment designs and operates airport activities. The Other Activities segment offers telecom and cybersecurity services. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

About Saker Aviation Services



Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

