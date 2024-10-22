Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

