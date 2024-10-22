Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.80 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $2,597,865.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,554.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,554.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,639,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,632 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 36.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

