Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 110.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

RCI stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

