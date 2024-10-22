Rogers (ROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rogers Price Performance
Shares of ROG stock opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.