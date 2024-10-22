Rogers (ROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

