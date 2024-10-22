Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($6.87).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.76) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.21) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.17) to GBX 535 ($6.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($64,888.29). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RR opened at GBX 567 ($7.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20 ($6.97). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 509.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 465.27.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

