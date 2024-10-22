Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,819,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $297,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SNY opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

