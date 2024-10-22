Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Acquires 91,000 Shares

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$35,035.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.15. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a net margin of 58.16% and a return on equity of 223.48%. The company had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.