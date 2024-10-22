Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $91,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

