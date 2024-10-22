Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for ABG Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.66. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $26.60 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.95 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.20.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $229.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $277.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000.

In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

