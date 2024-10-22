Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as low as C$8.45. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares traded.

Seven Generations Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

