SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised SGS to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
SGS Trading Down 1.8 %
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
