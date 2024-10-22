SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) PT Raised to $123.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.28.

SN opened at $109.86 on Monday. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

