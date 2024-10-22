Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Matthew Link Sells 20,487 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Link sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $122,512.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 685,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,578.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $122,471.91.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Matthew Link sold 20,734 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $122,537.94.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 86.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 256.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

