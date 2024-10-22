SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Citigroup

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 340,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 151,265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,316 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

