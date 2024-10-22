SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

