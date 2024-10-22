SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLYG opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

