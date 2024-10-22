Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

