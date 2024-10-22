Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

