Stephen Oxley Sells 19,554 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley sold 19,554 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £298,394.04 ($387,424.10).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.81) per share, with a total value of £336.63 ($437.07).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,519 ($19.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.89). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.86, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.16) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.88).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

