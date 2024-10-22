Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,886 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 923,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 62,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %
Walmart stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
