Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.48 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.72.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.230835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

