Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$4.40

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CXB. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares upgraded Calibre Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.36.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$2.60 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In other news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

