Stifel Nicolaus Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $215.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 49.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.