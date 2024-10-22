Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCO opened at $486.96 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.03 and a 200 day moving average of $436.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.46.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

