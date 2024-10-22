Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of D opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

