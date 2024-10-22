Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.