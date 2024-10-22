Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

SYY opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

