Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

OR stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.04. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

