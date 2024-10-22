Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.