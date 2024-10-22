Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

SOXL opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

