Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

